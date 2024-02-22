

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firm above the flatline amidst a tech rally boosted by better-than-expected results from tech leader NVIDIA. The rally is despite the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee released on Wednesday revealing a Fed, hesitant to cut rates quickly.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased overnight to $1.96 trillion, from $1.94 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volume however dropped 14 percent to $80 billion.



The strong performance by chip-maker NVIDIA amidst a boom in artificial intelligence also triggered a rally in cryptocurrencies related to AI.



Market capitalization of cryptocurrencies tagged to AI & Big Data category recorded a surge of 8.6 percent in the past 24 hours, lifting market capitalization to $25.2 billion or 1.28 percent of the overall crypto market. 74 percent of the 201 cryptocurrencies in the category are trading in the green zone. Among the cryptos in this category ranked within the top 100 overall, 87th ranked SingularityNET (AGIX) led overnight gains with a surge of more than 35 percent. 40th ranked Render (RNDR) and 41st ranked The Graph (GRT) followed with gains of more than 16 percent.



Market capitalization of the Generative AI category also recorded an overnight jump of 10.4 percent as market capitalization jumped to $13.2 billion or a market share of 0.68 percent. 77 percent of the 71 cryptocurrencies in the category are trading with overnight gains.



Bitcoin gained 0.27 percent overnight and 21 percent in 2024. It has however shed 2 percent over the past week. The top-ranking cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $51,188.68. Bitcoin's 24-hour high dropped to $51,980.91, from $52,945.05 a day earlier. Its crypto market dominance also decreased to 51.41 percent, from 51.75 percent a day earlier.



At its current price of $2,942.48, Ethereum (ETH) has added 1.26 percent overnight, 5 percent in the past week and 29 percent in 2024.



BNB (BNB) is currently trading at $377.63, implying overnight gains of 2 percent, weekly gains of 6.8 percent and year-to-date gains of 21 percent.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 0.75 percent in the past 24 hours but has shed more than 10 percent in the past week to trade at $103.75.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped 0.21 percent overnight and 1.8 percent over the past week. The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.5396 and is the highest ranking non-stablecoin crypto to record year-to-date losses.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) edged down 0.1 percent in the past 24 hours. Its current trading price of $0.5892 also implies weekly losses of more than 1 percent.



9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) has slipped 0.14 percent overnight and 13.4 percent in the past week to trade at $36.80. The price move comes amidst a scheduled token unlock.



10th ranked TRON (TRX) gained 0.34 percent in the past 24 hours, lifting weekly gains to close to 6.6 percent.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 87th ranked SingularityNET (AGIX) topped overnight gains with a surge of 35.8 percent. 67th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) co-founded by Sam Altman of OpenAI, followed with gains of more than 31 percent.



23rd ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and 88th ranked Arweave (AR) slipped more than 3.7 percent in the past 24 hours.



Minutes of the January meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee released on Wednesday revealed a Fed not comfortable with cutting interest rates before a convincing dip in inflation. The deliberations revealed that members did not consider it appropriate to reduce the target range until they have gained greater confidence that inflation was moving sustainably towards 2 percent.



