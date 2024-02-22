DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited 22-Feb-2024 / 14:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 2.10(c)(ii) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 22 February 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (the "Company" or "CREI") Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited including withdrawal of certain letters of intent The board of directors of CREI (the "CREI Board") notes the announcements by abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") on 20 February 2024 regarding an indicative all-share offer for API from Urban Logistics REIT plc ("ULR") (the "ULR Offer") and on 22 February 2024 regarding API's intention to adjourn the API Court Meeting and API General Meeting so as to be reconvened and held on 20 March 2024. David MacLellan, Chairman of CREI, commented: "We acknowledge the API board's requirement for time to assess the potential options. We firmly believe that the rational conclusion of this assessment would be to maintain its recommendation for the all-share merger with CREI. This will benefit both sets of shareholders by creating a well-positioned REIT of enhanced scale, with the opportunity to participate in the returns from the two complementary portfolios, with a fully covered and sustainable dividend." Compelling rationale for the Recommended Merger The CREI Board reaffirms its belief in the compelling strategic and financial rationale for the recommended all-share merger of CREI and API (the "Recommended Merger") for CREI and API shareholders, including: -- Income focus - CREI and API share an income-focused investment strategy with an emphasis on regional, below-institutional sized assets that are well-positioned to capture the rental growth and yield advantage available in order to generate higher income returns and capital growth for shareholders. Following the Recommended Merger, CREI will continue its commitment to paying a fully covered dividend in line with CREI's existing policy and practice since IPO, which is expected to result in a 7.3% uplift in annual dividends payable to API Shareholders(1). -- Diversification - The Recommended Merger would bring together two complementary portfolios to create a differentiated REIT with enhanced diversification by sector, asset, geography and tenant. The Combined Group is expected to have a suitable balance between the main commercial property sectors and the CREI Board confirms that diversification will remain a central component of the ongoing strategy. The CREI Board highlights the following in respect of the potential alternatives to the Recommended Merger: -- Mandate - the API strategy and portfolio is highly complementary to CREI's focus on income and diversification. ULR provides investors a 'pure play' on exposure to logistics real estate, acquiring only 'last mile' assets which are well located close to urban areas(2) and the ULR Offer states the combined group would "focus on the last-mile / last-touch mid-box area of UK logistics". The API portfolio is highly diverse across Industrial (48%), Offices (25%), Retail warehousing (11%), High street retail (4%) and Other (12%) (% of API's portfolio by income as at 31 December 2023)(3). The CREI Board notes that 52% of the API portfolio (as a % of API's portfolio by income as at 31 December 2023) does not represent industrial properties; -- Disposals - CREI expects to continue each company's ongoing programme of asset disposals, subject to prevailing sector specific market conditions at the time of such disposals. In contrast the ULR Offer is stated to involve a "value optimisation approach for all of the assets outside Logistics and Retail Warehouses", such assets represented 41% of API's portfolio by income as at 31 December 2023. The CREI Board believes that such an approach would be unlikely to maximise value for API Shareholders, particularly by reference to the office sector which comprised c.25% of API's portfolio by income as at 31 December 2023; and -- Offer values - the share prices of both CREI and ULR have moved significantly since the ULR Offer. While it is acknowledged that the ULR Offer is indicative, as at market close on 21 February 2024 the Recommended Merger represented a premium to the ULR Offer(4). CREI General Meeting Consistent with the adjournment of the API shareholder meetings, the CREI Board intends to adjourn the CREI General Meeting so as to be reconvened and held on 19 March 2024 at 9.30 a.m. at the offices of Deutsche Numis, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF. As required pursuant to CREI's articles of association, at least seven clear days' notice of the adjourned meeting will be sent to CREI Shareholders, confirming the time, location and business of the meeting. Further details of the revised timetable will be set out by the CREI Board in due course. Disclosure under Rule 2.10(c) of the Code The CREI Board discloses under Rule 2.10(c) of the Code that CREI has been notified of the withdrawal of the letters of intent to vote in favour of the Scheme at the API Court Meeting and the API Resolution at the API General Meeting given to CREI by Brooks Macdonald Asset Management and Wise Funds Limited. In aggregate these letters of intent related to 17,260,381 API Shares representing approximately 4.53% of the issued share capital of API as at 21 February 2024 (being the last practicable date prior to the date of this announcement)(5). Expected Timetable(6) The CREI Board's current expectation for the timetable of principal events in connection with the Recommended Merger in light of API's intention to adjourn the API Court Meeting and API General Meeting is as follows: CREI General Meeting 19 March 2024 API Court Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 20 March 2024 API General Meeting 10.15 a.m. on 20 March 2024(7) Sanction Hearing Late March 2024 Effective Date Early April 2024 New CREI Shares issued to API Shareholders, listed and commencement of dealings in the New CREI Shares on the London Stock Exchange Early April 2024

(1) Based on the Exchange Ratio and CREI's target dividend of 5.5 pence per share compared to API's current annual dividend of 4.0 pence per share. The dividends referred to above are not intended as a profit forecast or estimate for CREI or API for any period and no statement in this document should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per CREI Share or per API Share for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per CREI Share or per API Share.

(2) Source: https://www.urbanlogisticsreit.com/about-us/our-unique-business-model/.

(3) Data as per the Scheme Document in relation to the Recommended Merger published by API on 1 February 2024. Income relates to aggregate of passing rent for occupied assets and estimated rental value for vacant assets. 'Other' sectors include: leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare. (4)

CREI ULR Issued share capital as at 21 February 2024 440,850,398 471,975,411 Closing price as at 21 February 2024 72.7p 118.6p ULR special dividend (2.45p) Exchange ratio 0.78 0.47 Implied offer value per share 56.7p 54.5p Premium of Recommended Merger to ULR Offer +4.1%

Source: All closing prices sourced from Bloomberg.

(5) The total number of API Shares which remain subject to irrevocable undertakings received by CREI from API Directors and letters of intent received by CREI from other API Shareholders is 9,532,864 API Shares, representing approximately 2.50% of the issued share capital of API as at 21 February 2024 (being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement).

(6) References to times are to London time. These times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which the Court sanctions the Scheme and the date on which the Conditions are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified by announcement through an RIS.

(7) The API General Meeting will commence at 10.15 a.m. on the day of the API Court Meeting or as soon thereafter as the API Court Meeting has been concluded or adjourned.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document in relation to the Recommended Merger published by API on 1 February 2024.

