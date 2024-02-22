Bitech Technologies Corporation: Bitech Technologies Appoints Sid Sung as Its New Chief Innovation Officer to Lead the Digital Revolution in the Renewable Energy Industry

Newport Beach, CA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation [ OTCQB: BTTC ], ("the Company" or "Bitech") a global technology solution provider dedicated to green energy solutions, is delighted to welcome Sid Sung as its new Chief Innovation Officer. With his extensive experience and expertise in the Digital Transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), and emerging technologies with operations technology (OT) including deployment experience in the renewable energy and smart cities sectors. Mr. Sung will be spearheading Bitech's Green Energy Technology Solutions division. In this role, he will be leading Bitech's efforts to engineer scalable revenue opportunities towards the green energy transition.



Sid joined Bitech Technologies to lead our Technology Solutions division with a wealth of knowledge and initiatives in digital energy evolution strategies. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience in high-growth, relevant vertical markets like home automation, security products, energy management, Machine to Machine (M2M) technologies, industrial IoT (IIoT), smart cities, and broadband access technologies. With a strong background working with large telecommunications and emerging service providers, he has led numerous successful and high-profile technology projects. Sid is a champion of the IoT revolution and has been actively involved the smart energy and power sector for over a decade, identifying and widely implementing innovative integrated solutions.

From 2020 to 2023, Sid served as President of Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ: IVDA) and prior to that, from 2017 to 2020, President of People Power, Asia as well as VP of Product Management for People Power USA for US Independent Operation Utilities (IOUs) including FPL, PEPCO, Delmarva Power, BGE in the US, Origin in Australia, and Innogy in Germany. From 2014 to 2017, he was a board advisor for TwoWay Communications, focusing on developing and deploying solutions for IoT, M2M, smart cities/communities, and connected homes.

In 2013, Sid co-founded Connected IO, a company specializing in M2M applications, and served as its COO until 2017 for Verizon's Wireless M2M deployments. Prior to this role, he was Vice President at Lite-On Technology, where he managed IoT solutions for connected home and M2M for IIoT and played a crucial role in global utility smart grid trial programs with next-generation energy products, including multiple RF frequency gateways and sensors for European IOU Smart home application deployments.

Sid was the General Manager for SMC Networks from 2007 to 2010 where he oversaw Smart home deployment with Comcast, Time Warner (Spectrum today), and Rogers for the North American MSO Market. He achieved great success by delivering broadband-enabled applications (BBEA) for home security service providers such as 4Home (acquired by Motorola) and uControl (merged with iControl). During his tenure there, Sid successfully led a significant revenue growth from $20 million to $100 million.

In 1994, Sid founded and for 13 years led Alpha Telecom, a company specializing in designing and manufacturing telecommunications equipment with a focus on ISDN CPE solutions. Through his strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, he established strong relationships with global telecommunications equipment manufacturing giants such as Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel and Siemens. Under Sid's leadership, Alpha Telecom became a prominent player in the industry and achieved remarkable growth.

Sid earned a BS in Atmospheric Science from National Taiwan University and a MSEE from the University of Alabama Huntsville.

"We're confident that under Sid Sung's leadership in technological innovations that Bitech will continue to revolutionize the energy industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future," commented Benjamin Tran, Chairman and CEO of Bitech Technologies. "Sid's deep understanding of the energy market and his innovative approach make him an invaluable addition to our team. His vision and strategic thinking will drive us towards exploring new businesses that align with our goal of promoting eco-friendly practices."

"I am beyond excited to be working with the leadership at Bitech Technologies, comprised of an exceptionally experienced and forward-thinking team," declared Mr. Sung, the new Chief Innovation Officer of Bitech Technologies. "This presents the perfect opportunity for me to channel my utmost passion towards digital transformation and utilize all of my industry knowledge and expertise. My goal is to collaborate with this dynamic team in architecting innovative solutions that will drive revenue growth for the company while providing scalable energy-saving solutions that benefit both Bitech and its customers. I am confident that Bitech can make a significant impact in the industry by staying ahead of trends and continuously striving for excellence in all aspects of its growth strategies."

This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Bitech's commitment towards sustainability and driving positive change through technology. Please join us in welcoming Sid Sung to the Bitech family.

For more information on our Green Energy Solutions, please visit: https://bitech.tech/technologies/green-energy-solutions

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation ( OTCQB: BTTC ), is a technology solutions enabler dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions to renewable energy initiatives. We pursue these innovative energy technologies through system integration solutions while participating in grid-balancing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, aiming to apply latest Energy Management System (EMS) technologies in the green energy sector. While participating in the clean energy economy, we are seeking business partnerships with defensible technology innovators and renewable energy providers to facilitate investments, provide new market entries toward emerging-growth regions and implement or manufacture these innovative, scalable energy system solutions with technological focuses on smart grids, Home Energy Management System (HEMS), Building Energy Management System (BEMS), City Energy Management System (CEMS), energy storage, and EV related infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.