PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigCapital5, Inc. ("GigCapital5") (NASDAQ: GIA) today announced that at the Annual Meeting of GigCapital5's stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on February 20, 2024, GigCapital5's stockholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination between GigCapital5, QT Imaging, Inc. ("QT Imaging") and QTI Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination.

GigCapital5 plans to file the results of the Annual Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About GigCapital5

On December 8, 2022, GigCapital5 entered into a Business Combination Agreement (as amended, "BCA") with QTI Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of GigCapital5 ("Merger Sub"), and QT Imaging, Inc. ("QT Imaging" and transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the "Business Combination"). Pursuant to the terms of the BCA, Merger Sub will merge with and into QT Imaging (the "Merger"), with QT Imaging as the surviving company in the Merger, which after giving effect to the Merger will be a wholly owned subsidiary of GigCapital5 and will be renamed as QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. ("QTI Holdings").

