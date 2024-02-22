Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 22
[22.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,906,321.00
|USD
|460,000.00
|52,837,557.76
|6.683
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|22.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,656,650.00
|EUR
|250,000.00
|15,164,504.72
|5.7081
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|22.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,916,151.28
|8.985
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|22.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|70,407.00
|GBP
|120,000.00
|560,114.50
|7.9554