Data Meaning Services Group Inc. Wins Alation's 2024 Public Sector Partner of the Year Award

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a trusted leader in data governance and data technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2024 Alation Public Sector Partner of the Year by, Alation, the data intelligence company.

Data Meaning Logo

The 2024 Alation Public Sector Partner of the Year Award, announced at Alation's Partner Summit, acknowledges Data Meaning's outstanding contributions, commitment to excellence, and innovation in leveraging the Alation Data Intelligence Platform. This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of Data Meaning in providing business intelligence services to help Federal, State & Local government agencies drive analytical transformations and achieve better outcomes for constituents.

More than 550 organizations, including 40% of Fortune 100 companies, trust Alation to find, understand, and trust the information they need to be data-driven. The company has recognized Data Meaning for its exceptional performance, collaborative spirit, and ability to deliver transformative data intelligence solutions that allow organizations to foster a data culture and accelerate the delivery and business value realization of data initiatives.

The 2024 Alation Public Sector Partner of the Year Award highlights Data Meaning's deep domain expertise in utilizing Alation's platform to enhance data discovery, data governance, data literacy, and data leadership initiatives across organizations. Data Meaning's partnership with Alation can be a key asset for organizations seeking to ensure seamless data maturity and compliance through the implementation of best practices and methodologies, helping clients achieve greater success in their data initiatives.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Alation, a valued partner that shares our commitment to advancing data-driven decision-making," said Shawn Lane, VP of Revenue & Alliances at Data Meaning. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to provide innovative and impactful solutions to our clients."

"The Alation Data Intelligence Platform delivers a unified and automated platform for organizations to discover, describe, govern, and manage their data assets," said Rajat Sinha, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Alation. "This enables organizations to collaborate more seamlessly with our network of partners, accelerating the delivery and business value realization of data initiatives while scalably fostering and strengthening a data culture."

For more information about the Alation Data Intelligence Platform, visit www.alation.com.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 550 enterprises, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia, build a data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK's Best Workplaces in tech and Best Workplaces for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK's Best Workplaces. For more information, visit www.alation.com.

Contact Information

Alain Blanchard

Marketing Manager

info@datameaning.com

8554243282

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.