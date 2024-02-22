PrivateAuto Partners With LemonSquad to Streamline Inspections for Private-Party Vehicles

PrivateAuto now offers a LemonSquad inspection service option for any vehicle listed on the platform.

ALPINE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / PrivateAuto, the only end-to-end transactional marketplace for private-party vehicles, has partnered with LemonSquad, a Wrench Company, the premier U.S.-based automotive inspection company, to streamline the inspection process for private vehicle sales.



Through this partnership, PrivateAuto now offers a LemonSquad inspection service option for any vehicle listed on the platform that can be ordered directly inside the app. This service can be purchased by either the buyer, providing a pre-purchase mechanical inspection, or the seller, allowing better mechanical visibility into their listed vehicle.

"The goal of PrivateAuto has been, and will always be, to make buying and selling vehicles privately a transparent and simple process," says Brad Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of PrivateAuto. "Partnering with LemonSquad enhances that transparency and gives the private sale another feature it desperately needs. We're excited to integrate with the largest network of ASE-certified inspectors to provide the additional benefit for our customers."

Each LemonSquad report contains photos of the vehicle, reviews of the exterior, interior, mechanical issues with the vehicle, and a road test, including the condition of the tires. All in all, the inspection looks at 78 points of the vehicle. These reports are available for all vehicle types found on PrivateAuto, including classic cars, exotic cars, motorcycles, and RVs.

"LemonSquad removes the uncertainty of purchasing vehicles for customers. Our goal is to assure that all buyers have the most accurate information, allowing them to make better informed decisions," said Edward Petersen Co-Founder and CEO of Wrench, Inc. "PrivateAuto and LemonSquad share the same vision of empowering consumers in a frictionless way, streamlining their vehicle purchasing process."

PrivateAuto users can find the integration in the Services Hub after logging into the app. Sellers who have had a LemonSquad inspection on their vehicle can add it to their listing in the Edit Listing section. Read more about pre-purchase inspections and the LemonSquad integration by visiting privateauto.com/inspection/cars.

About PrivateAuto

PrivateAuto is the first transactional marketplace that enables a safe and secure way to buy and sell vehicles privately. Founded in 2020, the company provides a self-service platform that removes the middleman and uses proprietary banking technology so buyers and sellers can safely close the sale on their own, anytime. For more information, visit privateauto.com.

About Wrench:

Wrench is the largest automotive services marketplace in the U.S. with a mission to take the hassle out of vehicle ownership. From pre-purchase car inspections to maintenance and repair performed at the owner's location, Wrench's technology platform provides customers with upfront pricing, ASE-certified technician matching, and flexible scheduling.

Wrench is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, WA, with investments from Madrona Venture Group, Tenaya Capital, Vulcan Capital, Bridgestone Americas, and Marubeni Corporation. Learn more at www.wrench.com and www.lemonsquad.com.

