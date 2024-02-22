

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State Department has announced that it is implementing a new visa restriction policy for transportation operators who are facilitating irregular migration to the United States.



The new policy, under Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), targets owners, executives, and senior officials of charter flight, ground, and maritime transportation companies providing transportation services designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate irregularly to the United States.



This new policy expands and supersedes the Nicaragua 3C policy on charter flights issued in November 2023.



The policy targets transportation operations that prey on vulnerable migrants and facilitate irregular migration around the world and to the United States. Those who come to the United States without a legal basis often pay extortion-level prices and put themselves and accompanying family members at risk, only to be placed into removal proceedings pursuant to U.S. immigration laws.



State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said no one should profit from vulnerable migrants, weather they are smugglers, private companies, public officials, or governments. 'We will continue engaging with governments and the private sector, both within and outside the region, to eliminate this exploitative practice,' he said in a statement.



