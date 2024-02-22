

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has released a final rule to reduce carbon pollution emitted by most large airplanes flying in U.S. airspace. The rule requires incorporating improved fuel-efficient technologies for airplanes manufactured after January 1, 2028, and for subsonic jet airplanes and large turboprop and propeller airplanes that are not yet certified.



'We are taking a large step forward to ensure the manufacture of more fuel-efficient airplanes, reduce carbon pollution, and reach our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker.



Under the new rule, commercial airplanes such as the Boeing 777-X and newly built versions of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner; the Airbus A330-neo; business jets such as the Cessna Citation; and civil turboprop airplanes such as the ATR 72 and the Viking Air Limited Q400 will be required to meet the standards.



FAA made it clear that the rule does not apply to airplanes currently in service.



According to the U.S. aviation regulator, civil aircraft such as these are responsible for nine percent of domestic transportation emissions and two percent of total U.S. carbon pollution.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken