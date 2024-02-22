Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
22.02.24
16:23 Uhr
6,512 Euro
+0,062
+0,96 %
Dow Jones News
22.02.2024 | 16:46
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-Feb-2024 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
22 February 2024 
The Company announces that it received notification on 22 February 2024 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive 
Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of EUR6.45 per share, 
in Frankfurt. 
 
In case of queries please contact: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Harald Eisenaecher 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                             Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment                     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                                            Acquisition of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          EUR6.45     3,000

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume 3,000

Price EUR6.45

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-22

f) Place of the transaction Xetra, Frankfurt

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 305502 
EQS News ID:  1843357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
