easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Feb-2024 / 15:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 22 February 2024 The Company announces that it received notification on 22 February 2024 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of EUR6.45 per share, in Frankfurt. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Harald Eisenaecher 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR6.45 3,000

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume 3,000

Price EUR6.45

e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-22

f) Place of the transaction Xetra, Frankfurt

