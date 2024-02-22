PLVision, a leader in open networking software, has achieved a significant milestone in its collaboration with TIP's OpenLAN Switching group. In its collaboration with Edgecore and Shasta Cloud, PLVision is driving the development of a groundbreaking SONiC-based solution for TIP's OpenLAN project, which was announced in late 2023.

Built on the robust Community SONiC, the solution seamlessly integrates with Edgecore's OLS product line, starting with the ECS4650-54P(TS). Additional models are planned for the hardware compatibility list, extending SONiC's reach to the edge. Specifically designed for the OpenLAN Switching use case, the solution offers a ready-to-use solution specifically tailored for edge deployments.

Each partner brings unique expertise:

PLVision has adapted Community SONiC for OpenLAN Switching, addressing its specific needs. They have also created a standard build pre-loaded onto OLS Whiteboxes, enabling secure, internet-based Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for factory-fresh units, streamlining deployment.

Shasta Cloud's expertise lies in cloud integration for SONiC switches. They enable untrusted ZTP, unified management with OpenWiFi access points, and introduce a new Cloud Gateway for large-scale deployments.

Leveraging their extensive experience in commercializing SONiC Switches, Edgecore is leading the charge with their innovative OLS line, including the ECS4650-54P(TS).

PLVision has successfully developed an extended OLS client with Community SONiC support and is collaborating with Edgecore to enable it on the ECS4650-54P(TS) model. Further updates are planned in the future.

Additionally, PLVision has expanded the hardware compatibility list for SONiC Lite, a complete, scalable, and sustainable solution specifically designed for more economical networking equipment. It utilizes fewer resources like RAM, CPU, and storage, making it ideal for cost-effective deployments. Maintaining the open-source philosophy of SONiC, SONiC Lite provides the freedom to choose your preferred hardware vendors without limitations. You get access to essential L2/L3 networking, robust security tools, granular QoS control, integrated PoE support, and intuitive management utilities all optimized for edge and campus deployments.

About PLVision

Since 2007, PLVision has been a leader in open networking transformation, serving enterprise-class customers with innovative custom networking software built on an open-source foundation (SONiC, DASH, DENT OS).

