VueReal Strengthens Global Growth with Appointment of Henry Chiu as EVP of Global Business Development

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / VueReal, the global pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, today announced the appointment of Henry Chiu as Executive Vice President, Global Business Development. He will lead the company's worldwide business development team to support its growth objectives. With over 30 years of experience in the consumer electronics and display industry, supporting businesses in bringing transformative technologies to market, Mr. Chiu is well-suited to help VueReal continue its monumental growth.

A seasoned corporate and business development leader, Mr. Chiu has a proven track record of launching products from design concepts to RFX and all the way to the market by creating strategic values with key stakeholders. He has held various management roles in companies including Qualcomm, Siemens, Epson Electronics, Synaptics, and Glo USA. Mr. Chiu holds a B.S. in engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an M.B.A. from St. Mary's College of California.

"VueReal is at the forefront of the next-generation microLED and micro semiconductor devices revolution," said Reza Chaji, founder and CEO of Vue Real. "We are on a trajectory to expand our strong market leadership and drive customer growth to deliver this next era of microLED technology. We are thrilled to welcome Henry as an instrumental executive team member as we continue transforming the industry."

"Throughout my career, I've been fascinated by technologies that aren't just changing the world, but changing the future, just like VueReal's technology is doing in some of the most innovative industries in the world," said Mr. Chiu. "My focus will be forming strategic worldwide partners and customers to license VueReal patented technology and disseminate VueReal technology to all major consumer electronics brands."

About VueReal

VueReal is a global pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, revolutionizing the micro-semiconductor device industry with its breakthrough eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The company's patented method effectively transfers millions of micrometer-sized LEDs and other micro-semiconductors with high yield, throughput, high performance, and effective defect control.

VueReal's MicroSolid Printing technology integrates with existing fabrication and display tools, offering customers a cost-effective transition to microLED with minimal capital expenditure. This innovation unlocks many applications in automotive, wearables, smartphones, AR/VR, and lighting. VueReal enables a projected $30 billion microLED display market, reflecting its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence as a global industry leader. For more information, please visit VueReal.

