WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
The Treasury said it plans to sell $63 billion worth of two-year notes, $64 billion worth of five-year notes and $42 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The results of the both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $41 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The two-year and five-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand.
