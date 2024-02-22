

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - A cellular outage was reported by thousands of users in the United States, disrupting services offered by major telecom firms such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.



Over 73,000 incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m. ET on AT&T service, according to data from outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.



'Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning,' AT&T said in a statement to CNBC. 'We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.'



Users of other telecom companies, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, UScellular, Cricket Wireless, and Boost Mobile, also reported similar issues.



Meanwhile, T-Mobile said it did not experience an outage and that its network was operating normally.



'Downdetector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,' the company said in an emailed statement.



The outage also affected people's ability to reach emergency services.



'We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). We are actively engaged and monitoring this. The San Francisco 911 center is still operational. If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911, then please try calling from a landline. If that is not an option then please try to get ahold of a friend or family member who is a customer of a different carrier and ask them to call 911 on your behalf,' the San Francisco Fire Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.



