Rahul Bakshi, Cybersecurity SaaS Executive With Deep Expertise in Managed Security Services, Joins Apptega as Chief Product Officer

Bakshi, who has built leading solutions for prominent cybersecurity companies, will run product for Apptega's provider-first continuous security & compliance platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Apptega, the fast-growing SaaS company that builds continuous security & compliance solutions tailored for managed security providers, today announced that Rahul Bakshi will join its executive leadership team as chief product officer.

Bakshi's impressive track record in SaaS cybersecurity includes highly successful leadership roles guiding product strategy and development for category-leading managed detection and response (MDR) providers, as well as enterprise cybersecurity companies. He most recently served as chief product officer at eSentire, a global leader in MDR with 2,000+ customers, and, before that, as SVP of products for Securonix-a leader in SIEM, UEBA, security analytics and detection for the Global 2000 and service providers.

"We have an incredible opportunity to build security and compliance software solutions that empower managed security providers to deliver differentiated offerings that create new revenue lines, improve margins, and drive retention," Bakshi said. "Instead of building another 'check the box' compliance tool, we can provide continuous, real-time security and compliance health and scoring through these partnerships." Read his full introductory interview here.

Bakshi's hiring is one in a recent string that represents Apptega's all-in investment in deep cybersecurity expertise, as it has stacked its leadership ranks with veteran SaaS executives who collectively possess more than 80 years building world-class managed security companies.

"I've worked with few people in my career who are as passionate about creating world-class products that delight customers as Rahul," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO who joined the company in November after successfully leading several high-growth cybersecurity companies. "I'm thrilled for Apptega, but I'm even more excited for our thousands of global partners and customers who'll reap the rewards-in terms of a more powerfully intuitive security and compliance experience-from the platform Rahul and team continue to hone."

Market-leading security & compliance solutions tailormade for security providers

Apptega offers a full-lifecycle compliance platform that aligns to the technology stacks and services of managed security providers. By helping providers map those services and tools to the tasks that must be accomplished to meet the requirements of common security and compliance frameworks, Apptega empowers providers to:

Bring to market new continuous security and compliance offerings, from gap assessment to audit.

Standardize and validate their existing cybersecurity services by packaging them in a way that satisfies frameworks like PCI and CMMC.

Drive more value, while increasing customer retention, by converting advisory engagements into long-term relationships.

Apptega counts among its partners some of the most established and highest performing managed security providers, and among its customers thousands of global brands that use the platform to speed internal compliance through automation and AI-powered guidance.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs, who are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on newswire.com.