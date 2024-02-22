

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday announced that Magik & Kover and Biloban have initiated a recall of their mattresses due to suffocation hazards for infants.



Approximately 1,200 Magik & Kover Pack and Play mattresses and around 20,000 Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play mattresses made in China from August 2022 to July 2023 and exclusively sold on Amazon.com were recalled for violating federal safety regulations for crib mattresses.



The violations include failing the thickness test, lacking warnings and labels, and posing a suffocation risk to infants.



Customers are advised by the CPSC to immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled mattresses, despite no reported injuries. They are instructed to contact Magik & Kover and Biloban for a full refund and guidance on discarding the mattress.



