

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bulldog Cases, Machir LLC, Jomani International Inc., and Awesafe have recalled their biometric gun safes, as announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday.



The reason for the recall was the malfunctioning biometrics that allowed unauthorized users to open the safes, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death



About 33,500 Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults with Shelf, and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults were sold at various retail locations and online platforms between July 2016 and January 2024 for prices ranging from $194 to $216.



The recall was prompted by four incidents of unauthorized access to the safes, with no reported injuries.



Additionally, around 24,820 Machir Biometric Personal Safes were sold at Walmart stores and online from July 2019 through September 2021 for approximately $98. The recall was initiated due to 15 cases of unauthorized access caused by biometric lock failures, without any reported injuries.



Further, roughly 2,200 MouTec brand Biometric Firearm Safes, known as BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe model number QCJJ01, were sold on Amazon.com from September 2021 to February 2023 for prices between $170 and $400. The recall was triggered by a single incident of unauthorized access by a 6-year-old boy, with no reported injuries.



About 60,000 Awesafe Biometric Gun Safes were sold at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 to December 7, 2022, for about $130. The recall was initiated due to 71 incidents of unauthorized access caused by biometric lock failures, with no reported injuries.



Customers who purchased these safes are advised to discontinue using the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and use the key to secure their firearms.



The CPSC recommends reaching out to the respective companies for repair kits or replacement safes, with instructions to disable the biometric reader and provide a photo confirmation to receive a replacement safe.



