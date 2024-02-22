

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.99 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $3.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 billion or $3.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $6.36 billion from $6.72 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.99 Bln. vs. $2.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.42 vs. $3.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.07 -Revenue (Q4): $6.36 Bln vs. $6.72 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken