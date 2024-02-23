Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Visit NAIT Applied Research and NAIT Corporate & Continuing Education at Booth #6132N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About NAIT Applied Research and NAIT Corporate & Continuing Education

At NAIT Applied Research, we make market-driven decisions that create impact for organizations, communities, and learners by offering exceptional training and applied research services. We take pride in igniting creativity and continuous improvement, within our teams and our customers .NAIT Corporate & Continuing Education offers industry-validated corporate and continuing education solutions from a globally recognized polytechnic. With over 1,000 available courses and endless customization opportunities, our training team is ready to help you and your organization take the next step.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

NAIT Applied Research and NAIT Corporate & Continuing Education

Tina Wood

1 (780) 378-5038

twood@nait.ca

https://www.nait.ca/applied-research/home

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)