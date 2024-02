The Concerned Shareholder Group requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20240220645940 issued February 20, 2024 "CLIM and Whitebox Release Presentation Detailing the Need to Vote FOR the Shareholder Proposals at Samsung C&T's Upcoming Annual Meeting" be killed.

The release was issued in error.

A replacement release will be issued at a later date.

Contacts:

Longacre Square Partners

Charlotte Kiaie Bela Kirpalani, +1 646-386-0091

SCTInvestorGroup@longacresquare.com