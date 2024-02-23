Griffin, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Following the recent announcement, Home Nurse Inc is facilitating access to the state's Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program, helping primary, unpaid caregivers get the financial resources and support services they need to provide at-home care for elderly family members or relatives with disabilities or chronic health conditions.

Home Nurse Inc is welcoming new applicants to the program and is encouraging anyone who is 18 years old or over and shares a home with a person as the one responsible for their care to check their eligibility for financial aid under SFC.

Administered by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), the SFC program was developed in a drive to keep families together and make it possible for individuals with intellectual or developmental disability to stay in their homes and communities instead of being relocated to institutional facilities.

The program entails weekly compensation for family members helping a disabled loved one with daily tasks such as housekeeping, bathing, meal preparation and feeding, dressing, coordinating appointments and medication, and more. Family members who require assistance for these daily activities should also be Georgia Medicaid-eligible and participate under the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program, Home Nurse Inc explains.

Alongside funding under the SFC program, successful applicants will be also provided guidance from a Home Nurse professional coach, helping them understand more about their loved one's condition and the associated care needed to improve their well-being. The coach will be also available for ongoing support that encompasses practical care advice and access to local resources.

Headed by Miranda Roberson, RN, and licensed by the Georgia Department of Community Health, Home Nurse Inc is committed to aiding caregivers and care managers in their work of promoting healthier and better lives for those in their care. In addition to SFC, the agency also supports other Georgia Medicaid programs, including CCSP, SOURCE, ICWP, and DBHDD.

"At HomeNurse, we aim to deliver our clients the care they need in an environment that is convenient and comfortable, in most cases, the home," Miranda Roberson says. "We provide our clients the services and support they need to lead healthier and independent lives, striving to set the highest standards for service and quality in all our home care services and programs."

