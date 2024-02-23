

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence survey results and final GDP from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's GDP data for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy contracted 0.3 percent following a 0.1 percent fall a quarter ago.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes business and consumer sentiment survey data.



At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey data is due. Economists forecast the ifo business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 85.5 in February from 85.2 in the previous month.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 5.4 percent in January from 5.1 percent in December.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken