Das Instrument WMT US9311421039 WALMART DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.02.2024

The instrument WMT US9311421039 WALMART DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2024



Das Instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.02.2024

The instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2024

