

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L), a British lending major, on Friday reported higher profit before tax. After tax, it reported profit versus loss last year.



The results were particularly helped by an increase in non interest income, lesser impairment and taxation expenses.



For the three-month period, Earnings before taxation stood at $1.137 billion, higher than $123 million a year ago.



After tax, the bank registered a net profit of $938 million or 34 cents per share, compared with a loss of $264 million or $10.1 cents per share, posted for the same period last year.



Underlying earnings per share moved up to 30.4 cents from 7.7 cents in 2022.



Underlying profit before taxation surged $1.056 billion from previous year's $648 million.



Taxation expenses declined to $199 million from last year's $387 million.



Income from associates and joint ventures was 33 million as against a loss of $13 million in 2022.



Goodwill and other impairment was $197 million, down from $393 million a year ago.



Credit impairment plunged to $55 million from previous year's $346 million.



Operating earnings stood at $4.369 billion, higher than $3.764 billion in 2022.



Net interest income was down at $1.860 billion from $2.023 billion last year.



Non net-interest income, however, increased to $2.509 billion from $1.741 billion a year ago.



The Board has announced a share buyback of up to $1 billion. The program will start shortly and is expected to reduce the Group's CET1 ratio in the first quarter of 2024 by approximately 40 basis points.



Standard Chartered will pay a final dividend of 21 cents per share, taking the full-year total to 27 cents, a 50 percent increase from last year.



Looking ahead, the Group expects operating income to increase 5 percent to 7 per cent for 2024 to 2026; and around the top of 5 percent to 7 percent range in 2024.



For the full-year 2024, constant currency net interest income is projected to be in the range of $10 billion to $10.25 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken