Chiswick, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Maverick & Wolf-known as the 'home of boutique eyewear' in London and beyond-are opening a new location in the affluent Knightsbridge district. The luxury eyewear retailers have a selection of over 30 designer brands-including Celine, Dior, Chanel, and Cartier-for both prescription glasses and sunglasses, and are pleased to now be opening their doors in one of London's most historic and glamorous locations.

Luxury Eyewear Optician Maverick & Wolf Opens New Flagship Shop in Knightsbridge

Working with high-end eyewear suppliers and manufacturers, Maverick & Wolf carries comfortable and trendy eyewear-with limited edition and new releases available before they officially hit the stores. Their full selection of luxury frames-along with their eye test appointments-will now be available at their new Knightsbridge location to those shoppers who are looking for a more personalised and luxurious shopping experience than an online store can offer.

"Our new private showroom will offer shoppers a truly luxury experience when shopping for their luxury glasses and sunglasses," said Maverick & Wolf store manager Gordon Warburton. "We have a team of lab technicians and a fully equipped laboratory, so we can fit, cut, and tailor prescription lenses on-site, offering a one-stop shop experience and fast delivery times."

Maverick & Wolf has seen that, when it comes to luxury eyewear, 2024 is all about 'go big or go home'-with oversized frames, bold designs, and tinted sunglasses cited as the top eyewear trends of 2024. Their new Knightsbridge location offers shoppers a selection of big, bold, and bright designer frames from brands like Dita, Cartier, and Chanel.

Sunglasses and prescription glasses in other trendy designs-such as top-bar frames, cat-eye, and retro-style aviators-can be found at Maverick & Wolf's new brick-and-mortar location, with both stylist and eye test appointments available upon request.

In business since 2015, Maverick & Wolf looks forward to welcoming customers at their new Knightsbridge location.

