

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK), a battery materials producer, reported net income of 225 million euros in fiscal year 2023, compared to a loss of 627 million euros in 2022.



Income from operations (EBIT) before special items in the 2023 business year amounted to 3.8 billion euros. The decline of 3.1 billion euros compared with the prior-year figure was primarily due to a considerably lower earnings contribution from the Chemicals and Materials segments.



EBIT was 2.2 billion euros in 2023; the steep decline compared with the prior-year figure resulted primarily from special items amounting to minus 1.6 billion euros.



Annual sales declined to 68.9 billion euros from 87.3 billion euros in the previous year, hurt by considerably lower prices and volumes. Lower raw materials prices in particular led to lower prices in almost all segments. Sales volumes fell in all segments as a result of weak demand from many customer industries.



The company said its board will propose a dividend of 3.40 euros per share, equal to the prior-year level, to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



The company said it plans to reduce costs at the Ludwigshafen site by a further 1 billion euros annually by the end of 2026. This is in addition to the existing cost savings program in non-production units with a focus on Europe and the adaptation of production structures in Ludwigshafen.



BASF expects the weakness in global economic momentum from 2023 to continue in 2024.



EBITDA before special items for 2024 is expected to rise to between 8.0 billion euros and 8.6 billion euros in 2024 compared to 7.7 billion euros in 2023.



