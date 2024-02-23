Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
23.02.24
08:07 Uhr
5,520 Euro
-0,060
-1,08 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,94008:31
PR Newswire
23.02.2024 | 08:06
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

23 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

22/02/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,527

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

491.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

489.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

489.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 268,926,804 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 268,926,804. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 2,287,093 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £10,837,764.26.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

489.86p

10,152

Chi-X (CHIX)

490.12p

2,713

BATE (BATE)

489.93p

3,091

Aquis (AQXE)

490.10p

1,692

Turquoise (TRQX)

489.86p

879

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

29

489.00

16:08:18

00391461424TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

489.40

16:09:40

00391462163TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

489.40

16:09:40

00391462164TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

489.60

16:19:51

00391468700TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

64

489.60

16:19:51

00391468701TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

489.60

16:19:52

00391468709TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

220

489.60

16:19:53

00391468719TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

144

489.60

16:20:22

00391469073TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

386

489.40

16:20:58

00391469424TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

489.40

16:21:30

00391469752TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

42

489.40

16:21:30

00391469753TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

44

489.40

16:21:30

00391469754TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

489.40

16:21:30

00391469755TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

328

489.40

16:21:30

00391469756TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

164

489.40

16:21:30

00391469757TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

489.40

16:21:30

00391469758TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

38

489.40

16:21:30

00391469759TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

60

489.40

16:21:30

00391469760TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

495

489.20

16:21:30

00391469762TRLO0.1.1

BATE

19

489.40

16:21:30

00391469761TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

157

489.20

16:21:30

00391469763TRLO0.1.1

BATE

120

489.20

16:21:30

00391469764TRLO0.1.1

BATE

579

489.40

16:21:30

00391469765TRLO0.1.1

XLON

675

489.40

16:21:30

00391469766TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2160

489.20

16:21:30

00391469767TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

489.20

16:21:30

00391469768TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

45

489.20

16:21:30

00391469769TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

45

489.20

16:21:30

00391469771TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

489.20

16:21:30

00391469770TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

28

489.20

16:21:30

00391469772TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

10

489.20

16:21:30

00391469774TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

130

489.20

16:21:30

00391469773TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

71

489.20

16:21:30

00391469775TRLO0.1.1

BATE

169

489.60

16:21:59

00391470025TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

489.80

16:22:29

00391470345TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

490.00

16:23:49

00391471157TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.00

16:23:49

00391471166TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

490.00

16:23:51

00391471179TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

490.00

16:23:56

00391471218TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.00

16:23:56

00391471219TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

490.00

16:23:59

00391471256TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

211

490.00

16:24:00

00391471265TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.00

16:24:00

00391471266TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.00

16:24:05

00391471329TRLO0.1.1

XLON

229

490.00

16:24:05

00391471328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

218

489.60

16:24:27

00391471548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

65

490.20

16:25:06

00391471961TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

36

490.40

16:26:18

00391472824TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

326

490.40

16:26:18

00391472823TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

36

490.20

16:26:18

00391472825TRLO0.1.1

XLON

268

490.20

16:26:18

00391472826TRLO0.1.1

XLON

117

490.20

16:26:18

00391472828TRLO0.1.1

XLON

30

490.20

16:26:18

00391472829TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

15

490.20

16:26:18

00391472830TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

490.20

16:26:18

00391472831TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

45

490.20

16:26:18

00391472832TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

103

490.20

16:26:18

00391472833TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

490.60

16:26:18

00391472839TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

490.60

16:26:18

00391472838TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

490.60

16:26:18

00391472840TRLO0.1.1

XLON

165

490.60

16:26:18

00391472841TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.60

16:26:18

00391472842TRLO0.1.1

XLON

65

490.60

16:26:18

00391472843TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

490.60

16:26:23

00391472879TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.60

16:26:23

00391472880TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

490.60

16:26:23

00391472882TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

490.20

16:26:23

00391472884TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

360

490.20

16:26:23

00391472885TRLO0.1.1

BATE

336

490.20

16:26:23

00391472886TRLO0.1.1

BATE

100

490.20

16:26:23

00391472887TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

810

490.20

16:26:23

00391472889TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

78

490.20

16:26:23

00391472888TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

490.20

16:26:23

00391472890TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1165

490.20

16:26:23

00391472891TRLO0.1.1

BATE

309

490.20

16:26:23

00391472892TRLO0.1.1

BATE

20

490.20

16:26:23

00391472893TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

22

490.20

16:26:23

00391472894TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

101

490.20

16:26:23

00391472895TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

122

490.20

16:26:23

00391472896TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

490.20

16:26:23

00391472897TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

48

490.20

16:26:23

00391472898TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

225

490.20

16:26:23

00391472899TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

490.20

16:26:23

00391472900TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1890

490.20

16:26:23

00391472901TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

490.00

16:26:23

00391472903TRLO0.1.1

XLON

434

490.20

16:26:23

00391472902TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

490.00

16:26:23

00391472904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

58

490.00

16:26:23

00391472905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

489.80

16:26:28

00391472951TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

21

490.40

16:27:16

00391473430TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

490.40

16:27:16

00391473429TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

490.40

16:27:16

00391473431TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

490.40

16:27:16

00391473432TRLO0.1.1

XLON

54

490.40

16:29:15

00391474567TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

414

490.80

16:29:37

00391474911TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1

490.80

16:29:38

00391474953TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

490.80

16:29:38

00391474954TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

490.80

16:29:38

00391474955TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

490.80

16:29:43

00391475104TRLO0.1.1

XLON

163

490.80

16:29:43

00391475105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

490.80

16:29:52

00391475456TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

85

490.80

16:29:52

00391475457TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

285

490.80

16:29:52

00391475458TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

285

490.80

16:29:52

00391475459TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

491.00

16:29:54

00391475564TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
