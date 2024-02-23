

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.6468 against the euro and 98.99 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6504 and 98.71, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6574, 0.8862 and 1.0606 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6557, 0.8839 and 1.0576, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 100.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



