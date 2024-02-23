

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 9-year high of 93.43 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 93.25.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.6205 and 1.7446 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6195 and 1.7454, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.72 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken