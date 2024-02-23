Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: I-RES Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review

DJ I-RES Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
I-RES Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review 
23-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
23 February 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the "Company" or "I-RES") 
I-RES Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review 
 
As previously announced by the Company on 8 January 2024, following the release of our 2023 Full Year Financial Results 
today, I-RES is now commencing a strategic review which will comprise a comprehensive consideration of all strategic 
options to maximise value for Shareholders (the "Strategic Review"). 
The Strategic Review will be led by a Board Committee comprised of newly appointed Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett and 
non-executive directors Denise Turner and Phillip Burns, and will be supported by Savills, a leading real estate 
advisory firm with local and international knowledge, in conjunction with our existing international financial advisors 
and brokers. 
Strategic options to be assessed will include, but not be limited to, new strategic initiatives, consolidation, 
combinations, mergers or other corporate action, a review of the Company's status as a listed REIT, the sale of the 
entire issued share capital of the Company and selling the Company's assets and returning value to Shareholders. 
Based on extensive engagement with our Shareholders over the last few months, the Board recognises that many 
Shareholders welcome the comprehensive Strategic Review at this time. The Board looks forward to continued engagement 
with Shareholders and plans to provide status updates to the market at key milestones throughout the Strategic Review 
process, beginning with an update ahead of the Company's AGM in May. 
There is no certainty that any change will result from the Strategic Review or that any sale, strategic investment or 
other transaction will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer, strategic investment or other transaction 
may be made. The Company confirms it is not in receipt of any approach nor in any discussion with any offeror or in 
talks with any potential counterparty generally in connection with a transaction. 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
Responsibility Statement 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  305511 
EQS News ID:  1843497 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843497&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
