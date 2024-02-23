Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
23.02.24
08:00 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,018
+1,23 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
23.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
23 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.494     GBP1.280 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.482     GBP1.266 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.488705    GBP1.275093

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6870       1.486         XDUB      08:06:09      00068958941TRLO0 
7800       1.488         XDUB      08:24:43      00068959569TRLO0 
1750       1.492         XDUB      08:50:21      00068960485TRLO0 
4000       1.494         XDUB      08:58:58      00068960678TRLO0 
2783       1.494         XDUB      08:58:58      00068960679TRLO0 
1750       1.492         XDUB      08:59:12      00068960682TRLO0 
4000       1.494         XDUB      08:59:12      00068960683TRLO0 
592       1.494         XDUB      08:59:12      00068960684TRLO0 
1593       1.494         XDUB      08:59:12      00068960685TRLO0 
3598       1.488         XDUB      09:06:32      00068960887TRLO0 
2585       1.488         XDUB      09:06:32      00068960888TRLO0 
7649       1.490         XDUB      09:06:32      00068960889TRLO0 
1750       1.486         XDUB      10:46:53      00068963854TRLO0 
329       1.484         XDUB      10:54:43      00068964027TRLO0 
1750       1.482         XDUB      11:02:53      00068964155TRLO0 
4349       1.482         XDUB      11:03:04      00068964166TRLO0 
3713       1.486         XDUB      12:00:03      00068965829TRLO0 
363       1.486         XDUB      12:00:03      00068965830TRLO0 
3036       1.486         XDUB      12:00:03      00068965831TRLO0 
895       1.486         XDUB      12:00:06      00068965834TRLO0 
1395       1.486         XDUB      12:24:08      00068966376TRLO0 
3844       1.486         XDUB      12:24:08      00068966377TRLO0 
1639       1.486         XDUB      12:24:08      00068966378TRLO0 
7369       1.482         XDUB      13:01:29      00068967304TRLO0 
1750       1.486         XDUB      14:07:14      00068968906TRLO0 
626       1.486         XDUB      14:07:14      00068968907TRLO0 
2336       1.486         XDUB      14:07:14      00068968908TRLO0 
1128       1.490         XDUB      14:31:56      00068969777TRLO0 
12330      1.490         XDUB      14:31:56      00068969778TRLO0 
4824       1.490         XDUB      14:41:36      00068970174TRLO0 
3320       1.490         XDUB      14:41:36      00068970175TRLO0 
2538       1.486         XDUB      15:18:56      00068971898TRLO0 
2047       1.494         XDUB      15:28:44      00068972778TRLO0 
4000       1.494         XDUB      15:28:44      00068972779TRLO0 
1393       1.494         XDUB      15:28:44      00068972780TRLO0 
2705       1.492         XDUB      15:47:07      00068973882TRLO0 
628       1.492         XDUB      15:47:07      00068973883TRLO0 
4973       1.492         XDUB      15:47:07      00068973884TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8002       127.00        XLON      08:24:43      00068959568TRLO0 
40        126.60        XLON      08:24:43      00068959570TRLO0 
439       126.60        XLON      08:24:43      00068959571TRLO0 
6435       128.00        XLON      08:53:47      00068960545TRLO0 
2818       128.00        XLON      08:53:47      00068960546TRLO0 
5811       127.40        XLON      09:08:46      00068960944TRLO0 
2285       127.40        XLON      09:08:46      00068960945TRLO0 
7606       127.00        XLON      11:02:53      00068964153TRLO0 
555       127.00        XLON      11:02:53      00068964154TRLO0 
8203       127.20        XLON      12:00:03      00068965828TRLO0 
4828       127.20        XLON      12:15:53      00068966252TRLO0 
1900       127.20        XLON      12:15:53      00068966253TRLO0 
1552       127.20        XLON      12:15:53      00068966254TRLO0 
6724       127.40        XLON      14:03:01      00068968802TRLO0 
5520       127.40        XLON      14:03:01      00068968803TRLO0 
1856       127.40        XLON      14:03:01      00068968804TRLO0 
6724       127.80        XLON      14:40:41      00068970141TRLO0 
3340       127.80        XLON      14:40:41      00068970142TRLO0 
4652       128.00        XLON      14:51:31      00068970767TRLO0 
3894       128.00        XLON      14:51:31      00068970768TRLO0 
6202       127.40        XLON      15:23:37      00068972321TRLO0 
4773       128.00        XLON      15:52:53      00068974221TRLO0 
5841       128.00        XLON      15:52:53      00068974222TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  305503 
EQS News ID:  1843415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
