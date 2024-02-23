

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a manufacturer of sensor technology for defense sector, Friday reported higher preliminary revenue for fiscal 2023.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2024.



Yearly adjusted EBITDA jumped 12.8 percent to 329 million euros from 292 million euros in the last year.



Revenue rose to 1.8 billion euros from 1.70 billion euros in the prior year, on a significant 16 percent increase in core business volume.



The order intake increased to 2.087 billion euros from 1.99 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA margin around 19 percent to 20 percent and revenues of around EUR 2 billion.



On Thursday, Hensoldt shares closed at EUR 33.76, down 0.71% in Germany.



