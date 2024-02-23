DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist (100D LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 115.0928 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 357131 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 305607 EQS News ID: 1843747 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

