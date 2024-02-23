DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.0874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6448389 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 305519 EQS News ID: 1843571 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 23, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)