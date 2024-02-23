Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024

PR Newswire
23.02.2024 | 10:30
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 22 February 2024 678.30 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 677.36 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

23 February 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
