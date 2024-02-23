

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased somewhat during the November-January period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November-January from 4.4 percent in October-December.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 226,000 in the November-January period from 196,000 in the previous three months.



The employment rate for 15-64 year old people was 74.6 percent, the same as a year earlier, the agency said.



