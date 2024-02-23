

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Friday after a Federal Reserve official signaled delay in interest rate cuts and new data showed the German economy contracted as estimated in the fourth quarter on weaker investment.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.1 percent to $82.73 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $77.63.



Interest rate cuts should be delayed by at least another couple of months to see where prices are heading, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.



'The risk of waiting a little longer to ease policy is lower than the risk of acting too soon and possibly halting or reversing the progress we've made on inflation,' he said.



The cautious remarks fueled concerns about demand and offset expectations of tighter supplies due to disruptions in the Middle East.



Weak German GDP data also spurred concerns over slowing demand.



German GDP slid 0.3 percent sequentially after stagnating in the third quarter, according to revised data from Destatis.



The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on January 30.



Meanwhile, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have added submarine weapons to their arsenal as they ramp up attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



In the last 24 hours, the Iran-backed rebels launched attacks on an Israeli city, a British cargo ship, and a U.S. warship.



