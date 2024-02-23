

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained sober on Friday after a strong tech-led rally a day earlier. Corporate earnings news continued to be the dominant theme driving market sentiment. Disappointment over the Fed's hesitance in cutting rates also weighed.



Data released earlier showed a minor uptick in February in the Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany. Germany's GDP however contracted as expected in the fourth quarter.



Wall Street Futures portend minor losses on opening. Major European benchmarks recorded mild gains. Asian shares finished mixed.



The Dollar Index is hovering near the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slumped despite an inventory build in the U.S., almost along expected lines. Potential delay in rate cuts by the Fed also weighed on sentiment. Gold prices slipped. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,047.40, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,082.90, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 17,365.13, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,691.89, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,922.50, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,855.75, up 0.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,098.68, up 2.19% (February 22) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,643.60, up 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,004.88, up 0.55% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,725.86, down 0.10%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0824, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2666, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 150.69, up 0.12% AUD/USD at 0.6561, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3496, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 103.95, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.350%, up 0.58% Germany at 2.4720%, up 1.52% France at 2.945%, up 1.27% U.K. at 4.1785%, up 1.62% Japan at 0.711%, down 0.70%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.90, down 0.92%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $77.77, down 1.07%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,028.35, down 0.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $50,952.83, down 1.71% Ethereum at $2,924.11, down 3.14% BNB at $377.82, down 0.90% Solana at $101.73, down 3.73% XRP at $0.5327, down 2.54%.



