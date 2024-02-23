

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped from two-week highs on Friday as U.S. 10-year treasury yields rose for the third straight session and edged near three-month highs, following hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.



Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $2,016.31 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,025.55.



Interest rate cuts should be delayed by at least another couple of months to see where prices are heading, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.



'The risk of waiting a little longer to ease policy is lower than the risk of acting too soon and possibly halting or reversing the progress we've made on inflation,' he said.



In the Middle East, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have added submarine weapons to their arsenal as they ramp up attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



In the last 24 hours, the Iran-backed rebels launched attacks on an Israeli city, a British cargo ship, and a U.S. warship.



