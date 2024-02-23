BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 February 2024 were:

213.83p Capital only

214.76p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 43,805 ordinary shares on 22nd February 2024, the Company has 78,859,390 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,501,915 shares which are held in Treasury.