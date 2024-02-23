

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies slipped in the past 24 hours amidst a pause in Wall Street's tech rally after a massive surge on Thursday fueled by gains in tech giant NVIDIA. Wall Street Futures currently indicate only minor gains.



Overall crypto market capitalization dropped 1.4 percent to $1.94 trillion, from $1.97 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volume also dropped 14 percent to $68 billion.



The AI cheer in the crypto space also faded, with overnight losses of 1.5 percent in AI & Big Data category versus a surge of 8.6 percent in market capitalization a day earlier. The Generative AI category also witnessed a dip of 1.3 percent in market capitalization, as compared with overnight gains of 10.4 percent a day earlier. Buoyed by NVIDIA's performance, Wall strong had recorded strong gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.96 percent, S&P 500 rallying 2.11 percent and the Dow Jones adding 1.18 percent.



Top-ranked Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $50,990.69, recording overnight losses of 0.99 percent, weekly losses of 2.6 percent and year-to-date gains of more than 20 percent. Bitcoin traded between $52,009.61 and $50,856.66 in the past 24 hours. At current price levels, which is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high, Bitcoin dominates 51.5 percent of the overall crypto market.



The flows to Bitcoin ETF continued. Data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $5.3 billion on February 22. Considering the cumulative outflows of $7.4 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 has exceeded $12.7 billion. Net inflows amounted to $251 million on Thursday versus net outflows of $36 million on Wednesday and net inflows of $136 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $5.7 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $3.9 billion. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also entered the billion-dollar league with cumulative inflows of $1.04 billion. Nevertheless, the correlation between ETF flows and Bitcoin's price appears to be waning, given the recent dip in Bitcoin prices despite the strong flows.



2nd ranked Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,934.73.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 1.6 percent overnight and is now trading at $374.48. 5th ranked Solana (SOL) erased 3.4 percent overnight and more than 10 percent in the past week. SOL is currently changing hands at $101.65.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.7 percent overnight, 6.7 percent in the past week, 13.9 percent over the past 90 days and 12.9 percent in 2024. XRP is the highest ranking non-stablecoin crypto to record losses over the past 90 days and on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) slipped 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours. Its current trading price of $0.5813 also implies weekly losses of close to 4 percent.



9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) has slipped 2.3 percent overnight and 11.8 percent in the past week to trade at $36.36.



10th ranked TRON (TRX) edged down 0.60 percent in the past 24 hours but is holding on to weekly gains of close to 5 percent.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 69th ranked Siacoin (SC) tops overnight gains with a surge of more than 13 percent, year-to-date gains with a rally of 191 percent and 90-day gains with an addition of 330 percent. 80th ranked SingularityNET (AGIX) tagged to the AI category jumped 7 ranks in the past 24 hours and tops weekly gains with a surge of more than 95 percent.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 57th ranked Helium (HNT) is the biggest laggard on an overnight basis with a decline of 8.8 percent. 46th ranked Sei (SEI) topped losses on a weekly basis with an erosion of more than 15 percent. Privacy coin Monero (XMR) ranked 45th overall, declined the most over the 90-day horizon, losing 27 percent. 78th ranked SATS's (1000SATS) loss of 40 percent in 2024 is the largest among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.



