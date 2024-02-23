

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced Friday it will launch daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo Haneda International Airport on May 1. Flights will operate year-round and create a more direct link between Guam and Japan's capital, given the Haneda airport's proximity to the city center.



These new flights build on United's 32 weekly flights between Guam and Tokyo-Narita, and tickets will go on sale tonight.



United plans to operate a 737-800 on this route, which has room for 166 customers - including 16 business class seats. The flight is scheduled to depart Guam at 19:00 local time and arrive at Haneda at 22:00 on the same day. On the return, the flight will depart Haneda at 23:55 and arrive in Guam at 04:45 the next day.



