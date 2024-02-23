Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Akurateco, a European-based global white-label payment software provider, proudly announces its recent certification as a participating processor for Google Pay. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Akurateco's commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions to businesses worldwide.

Google Pay is one of the most widely utilized mobile payment methods globally, with its user base projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. According to Statista, the number of Google Pay users in the United States alone is expected to increase by over nine million between 2022 and 2026.

As a certified white-label payment gateway, Akurateco is prominently featured on Google Pay's list of participating processors. The certification positions Akurateco among the selected gateways and payment processors authorized to support the Google Pay Application Programming Interface (API).

By integrating the Google Pay API into its system, Akurateco empowers its clients to facilitate seamless and secure checkout experiences for their customers across mobile apps and websites. Businesses partnering with Akurateco can now seamlessly integrate Google Pay into their payment processes, providing customers with a convenient and trusted payment experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Akurateco's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Volodymyr Kuiantsev, said:

"We are thrilled to achieve Google Pay certification. This milestone underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with innovative payment solutions that enhance user experiences and drive growth. With Google Pay integration, our clients can benefit from a widely embraced payment method, positioning them for success in today's digital economy."

About Akurateco:

Akurateco is a leading European-based global payment software provider, offering white-label payment gateway and payment orchestration solutions for payment service providers and merchants across various industries. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Akurateco empowers businesses worldwide with a complex suite of innovative payment technologies and over 330 integrated banks and payment providers.

For more information about Akurateco and its payment solutions, visit the company's website.

