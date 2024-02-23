Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024

WKN: A3CSAN | ISIN: SE0015382080 | Ticker-Symbol: 8E8
Frankfurt
23.02.24
09:44 Uhr
0,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Elicera Therapeutics AB (91/24)

With effect from February 23, 2024, the unit rights in Elicera Therapeutics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 05, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ELIC UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626298              
Order book ID:  324875                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 23, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Elicera
Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ELIC BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626306              
Order book ID:  324876                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
