Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Elicera Therapeutics AB (91/24)

With effect from February 26, 2024, the unit rights in Elicera Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 05, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ELIC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626298 Order book ID: 324875 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 26, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Elicera Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ELIC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626306 Order book ID: 324876 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com