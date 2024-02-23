Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.02.2024 | 16:24
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.

Name of the issuer

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

2.

State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)

3.

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

CLARE BRADY

4.

State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N/A

5.

Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1

PERSON REFERRED TO IN 3

6.

Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

7.

Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

CLARE BRADY

8.

State the nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

9.

Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

N/A

10.

Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A

11.

Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

8,089 ORDINARY SHARES

12.

Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

LESS THAN 0.01%

13.

Price per share or value of transaction

£4.94 PER ORDINARY SHARE

14.

Date and place of transaction

22 FEBRUARY 2024, LONDON

15.

Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

10,589 ORDINARY SHARES (<0.01%)

16.

Date issuer informed of transaction

23 FEBRUARY 2024


If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.

Date of grant

N/A

18.

Period during which or date on which exercisable

N/A

19.

Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

N/A

20.

Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

N/A

21.

Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

N/A

22.

Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

N/A

23.

Any additional information

24.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

GEORGE BAYER

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

02079614240

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

GEORGE BAYER FOR FIL INVESTMENTSINTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification 23 February 2024

Notes: This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1) An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2) An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3) An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4) An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.


