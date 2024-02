XRP Prognose: Bullisch! Analyst erwartet 7200 % Rendite

Based on Fibonacci extensions using the logarithmic chart, XRP should hit $10 at the 0.5, $27 at the 0.618, $39 at the 0.702 and $387 at the 1. As you can see, price hit the 0.702 each time in previous bullruns and based on the bars pattern will hit it again. Facts! pic.twitter.com/2jopGrOPgQ