23.02.2024 | 17:00
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

23 February 2024


