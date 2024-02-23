Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
23.02.2024
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 23 February 2024 Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. (the "Company") bought 28,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 4,638.48 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 3,584,536 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 22,995,727.

The above figure (22,995,727 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

23 February 2024

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


