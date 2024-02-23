Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
[23.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,168,682.00
|USD
|0
|74,912,472.53
|6.7074
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,656,650.00
|EUR
|0
|15,220,813.49
|5.7293
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,937,722.62
|9.0177
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|70,407.00
|GBP
|0
|562,177.29
|7.9847